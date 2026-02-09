Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch

A recent AI-generated video brings Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachan and Rajesh Khanna together in a Hollywood iconic film, Titanic that fans would never have imagined.
The wholesome video, shared by Souvik, an AI artist and short filmmaker known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram crafted a series of scenes featuring Aishwarya as Rose and Rajesh as Jack.
The video was accompanied by a caption that read, "What if Titanic was made in Bollywood? An unexpected collaboration. Aishwarya Rai as Rose and Rajesh Khanna as Jack."
The famous movie, based on the sinking of Titanic in 1912 starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles along with David Warner, Bill Paxton, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde and Danny Nucci.
As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with praise for the unexpected collaboration.
One fan wrote, "How pretty Aishwarya is looking as Rose," while another penned, "OMG Rajesh Khanna looks dam."
The third user wrote, "O wow..this match is unexpected but looks really nice together."
Meanwhile, the fourth one praised the pair, "Awesome wonderful what a combination... very unique... suitable, complimenting each other."
For those unaware, Aishwarya Rai Bachan last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II in 2023 while Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012 at the age of 69 due to cancer.