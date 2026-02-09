Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision 

News
  By Fatima Hassan
Arijit Singh has shocked fans once again with his first performance after announcing a heartbreaking retirement decision. 

On Sunday, February 8th, the 38-year-old Indian singer and music producer made an unexpected reunion with the British-American Sitar maestro, Anoushka Shankar, at a packed Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The crowd gets wild after Anoushka sweetly welcomed Arijit on stage as her special guest for the evening.

Shortly after the performance, the 44-year-old musician took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt thanks to the Indian rock star for joining her on stage.

"So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books," Anoushka stated in the caption. 

Hindustan Times reported that during the infectious live performance, Arijit and Anoushka also delivered a beautiful rendition of Maya Bhora Raati, which was originally sung by HIROK and Kriti Kashyap in 2022. 

This update came nearly two weeks after Arijit Singh shocked his fans by announcing his retirement.

At the time, he wrote on his social media, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

This unexpected move by the Indian singer left millions of his fans heartbroken. 

