Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release 

  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' star's new film, 'Dhurandhar 2' is slated to be released in March this year

Ranveer Singh is admitting how his life has become chaotic after the release of Dhurandhar.

The 40-year-old Indian actor, who is currently enjoying the massive success of his thriller movie, has shared a rare insight into his personal life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Singh revealed that there are times when he craves moments of calm and wants to reset his high-octane energy as he gets overwhelmed by the love people have been pouring out for him since Dhurandhar's release.

"My life can get pretty crazy at times, and I crave serenity, moments of calm and stillness. The kind of silence where I can hear myself again, feel reconnected with my passions and see the stress melt away," the Bajirao Mastani actor noted. 

Deepika Padukone's husband, who is the brand ambassador of Experience Abu Dhabi, said the only city where he can reconnect with his passion is Abu Dhabi. 

"For me, Abu Dhabi is that special place. It’s where I slow down, be it on a walk through the Al Ain Oasis or just lounging poolside at Saadiyat Beach Club. It’s the place that always lets me find my pace, and that’s something I really cherish," Singh noted.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is set to shine on the big screens with his upcoming sequel to the mega project, Dhurandhar.

The new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled to premiere in theatres on March 19. 

