Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2 

  • By Fatima Hassan
The 'Veere' actress is due to deliver her second child with husband, Anand Ahuja, in Spring 2026

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sonam Kapoor is celebrating motherhood as she is expected to welcome baby number 2 with husband, Anand Ahuja. 

The Raanjhanaa star, who is expecting to welcome her child in March this year, hosted a lavish baby shower ceremony on Sunday, February 8th, at her residence in Mumbai, India.

According to media reports, the small gathering has become a star-studded affair as her father, Anil Kapoor, cousins Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi and others, attended the event to bless the Veere actress.

P.C.: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram Stories 

Sonam also took to her Instagram Stories to share her refreshing look from the event, as she looked beautiful in a lime green lehenga featuring floral embroidery.

She elevated her look by tying her hair back in a sleek bun, and accessorised with statement jewellery, which included a necklace, earrings, and bangles.

For those unaware, Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, got married in 2018 and are also parents to their first son, Vayu Ahuja Kapoor.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2022.

However, they announced their second pregnancy in November 2025 with a heartfelt Instagram post.  

