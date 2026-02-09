Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates 

Asim Azhar cannot keep calm as he has surprised his fans with a major announcement amid Hania Aamir's wedding buzz.
As speculation recently escalated that Jo Tu Na Mila crooner is set to tie the knot with his long-time partner, the popular musician has decided to expand his ongoing Asim Ali concert tour.
On Sunday, February 8th, Asim took to his Instagram account to reveal exciting new dates and venues for his superhit concert tour.
After hitting the road in the United States of America, the Ghalat Fehmi singer is all set to take his concert tour to Canada.
"Tere bin nae lagda dil mera ki karaaaaa’n. It's official. Canada. The Asim Ali album tour. 2026. Can’t wait to give you the best Pakistani live concert experience with my boys aaaahhhhhhhh," the 29-year-old Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor revealed.
He will begin his Canadian leg of the Asim Ali Tour on April 16th with his performance in Toronto.
Later, he will set the stage on fire in Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal on May 5th, May 7th, and May 10th, 2026.
This update came shortly after a media report claimed that Asim and his rumoured girlfriend are set to tie the knot after patching up again.
As per the sources close to the couple, after parting ways with his former fiancée, Merub Ali, the Tera Woh Pyar singer will marry his lady love, Hania Aamir, in Ramadan this year.
Despite making waves with her quirk response to the fans' comments recently, neither the actress nor Asim Azhar has confirmed any of these marriage speculations.