News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post

Sara Ali Khan soon set to star in sequel 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post
Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post

Sara Ali Khan recently wished her mother Amrita Singh, who was once married to Saif Ali Khan, on her 68th birthday.

The Metro In Dino actress took to Instagram on Monday, February 9, and wished her mother a emotional birthday, sharing carousel of pictures, including the actress, her mother, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

“Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan,” Khan began, as she went on to say, “I love you the most in the whole wide world.”

Sara Ali Khan soon set to star in sequel 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'


The Sky Force actress went on to say, “Thank God for you you’re our biggest blessing Ma.”

Khan concluded her post, saying, “From the mountains to the desserts and seas (quite literally hehe thank you for being the best travel buddy) I’ll do whatever it takes to make you happy.”

Her Instagram post offers fans a glimpse into countless travel memories she’s shared with her mother, echoing the special bond between mother and daughter.

On the professional front, Khan will soon star in the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Titled as Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the upcoming movie, is set to release on May 15, 2026.

The comedy sequel to the 2019 film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission
Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission
Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release
Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release
Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates
Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates
Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch
Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2
Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2
Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch
Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch
Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival
Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary
Talha Anjum gets engaged to Zoeia Karim in intimate ceremony
Talha Anjum gets engaged to Zoeia Karim in intimate ceremony

Popular News

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
25 minutes ago
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate

Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
34 minutes ago
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

49 minutes ago