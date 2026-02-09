Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post

Sara Ali Khan recently wished her mother Amrita Singh, who was once married to Saif Ali Khan, on her 68th birthday.
The Metro In Dino actress took to Instagram on Monday, February 9, and wished her mother a emotional birthday, sharing carousel of pictures, including the actress, her mother, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
“Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan,” Khan began, as she went on to say, “I love you the most in the whole wide world.”
The Sky Force actress went on to say, “Thank God for you you’re our biggest blessing Ma.”
Khan concluded her post, saying, “From the mountains to the desserts and seas (quite literally hehe thank you for being the best travel buddy) I’ll do whatever it takes to make you happy.”
Her Instagram post offers fans a glimpse into countless travel memories she’s shared with her mother, echoing the special bond between mother and daughter.
On the professional front, Khan will soon star in the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Titled as Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the upcoming movie, is set to release on May 15, 2026.
The comedy sequel to the 2019 film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.