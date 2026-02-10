Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s sharp dialogues light up ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mai’ trailer

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa grab attention with their sharp, witty dialogues in the newly released trailer of Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

On Monday, Ary Films finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer of Aag Lagay Basti Mein, teasing the exciting story line of the film.

In a shared trailer, the Humsafar starlet and the Jeeto Pakistan host captivate the audience with their fanny banters.

The star-studded cast showed many social media stars including Marzi Razaki and the “Acha ji, aisa hai kya?” meme setter Shehzadi in cameo roles.

The ensemble cast brings together Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan, Tabish Hashmi, and veteran actor Javed Shaikh.

Shortly after the trailer drop, the fans quickly took to comment section to express their excitement,

One fan noted, “Abhi toh Sirf trailer ayi hai, Lekin already aag toh lag chuki hai”

Another commented, “Mahira & Fahad are BACK and she’s setting the screen on fire! The trailer for Aag Lagay Basti Mein is pure madness. Seeing Mahira Khan in this avatar is everything I needed today. Eid-ul-Fitr cannot come fast enough!”

The third remarked, “Oh my! What a brilliant trailer Hats off to the entire team of “ Aag Lagay Basti Mein, Absolutely amazing work.”

Aag Lagay Basti Mein (ALBM) is scheduled for release on Eid al-Fitr 2026.

Watch Here:


