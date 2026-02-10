News
Madhuri Dixit opens up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Devdas’
Madhuri Dixit reflected on her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Devdas, addressing his reputation as a taskmaster and sharing a more nuanced perspective.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the Dil To Pagal Hai starlet, who played the iconic role of Chandramukhi, described her collaboration with Bhansali as a journey full of poetry, both on and off the screen.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Bhansali Ji. Chandramukhi was such an extremely important character in the film. Not just the dance moves, but every scene in the film feels like poetry,” she said.

Madhuri offered a different perspective, recalling that the director’s demands were always accompanied by encouragement.

She shared a contrasting view, noting that the director’s high expectations were consistently paired with reassurance and support.

“People call him a taskmaster, but when we were working together, he was very sweet on the set. He would just say one thing: just give me some magic,” she recalled.

To note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri,.

The movie was released in 2002 and quickly became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning around ₹168 crore worldwide.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with his next project, Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is busy promoting her latest Netflix comedy-thriller Maa Behan, which also features Triptii Dimri and Ravi Kishan.

