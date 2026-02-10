Sonu Sood extends helping hand to struggling Rajpal Yadav

Sonu Sood has stepped in to support a fellow actor, this time offering work and assistance to Rajpal Yadav.
The Fateh star took to social media to offer his help to Chup Chup Ke star amid his challenging time as he is in jail over a long-running financial dispute.
Sood confirmed he’s offering Yadav a role in his next film, along with a “small upfront payment.”
He expressed admiration for the Dhol actor on social media, calling him “a gifted performer” and urging solidarity in the industry.
Sood wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together.”
He added, “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”
Notably, Sood’s heartfelt gesture came shortly after Yadav revealed he was going through a difficult period, just hours before reporting to jail over a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.
.“Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain… Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta,” he said, adding later, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends.”
Yadav’s legal troubles stem from a 2010 loan for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. A
fter the film flopped, missed repayments led to a cheque bounce conviction and a six-month jail sentence, upheld by multiple courts.
Unable to arrange the funds, he surrendered to authorities on 5 February.