Rani Mukerji spills the tea on working with Bollywood’s famous Khan trio

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Rani Mukerji recently opened up about working with three famous Bollywood Khans; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

The 47-year-old actress, who has worked with all three of them, revealed in an interview with Galatta Plus, how each one of them has their own approach to acting.

While talking about SRK’s secret to nailing every role, Mukherji said that the King actor brings a lot of energy and always treats his female co-stars with respect and care.

The Mardaani 3 actress then discussed the Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s approach and praised him for his dedication as an actor.

According to the Bunty Aur Babli star, Aamir Khan always gives his best for a shot.

The Hichki performer then spoke about the Dabangg actor, noting that his dedication towards his craft is completely different from the two.

According to the Bombay Talkies actress, Khan comes with that swag, he comes with that attitude.

Mukherji went on to explain that Salman Khan comes with his carefree attitude which makes him so casual about his work but he actually works really hard for his whole craft.

She noted that, “Probably you don't recognise it because he does not let anybody enter that zone for people to know that he works that hard.”

In the end, the Aiyyaa rolled out her verdict, noting that three of them stalwarts in their own right, but very different in the way they approach their work.

For the unversed, Rani Mukherji and Shah Rukh starred in multiple films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

She has worked with Aamir Khan in Talaash and shared screen with Salman Khan in Hello Brother.

