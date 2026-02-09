News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Arijit Singh pens heartfelt note after his first surprise return since retirement

The 'Tum Hi Ho' crooner expressed his gratitude after he made surprise first performance

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Arijit Singh pens heartfelt note after his first surprise return since retirement
Arijit Singh pens heartfelt note after his first surprise return since retirement

Making a surprise return after retirement, Arijit Singh wrote an emotional note, thanking fans and reflecting on the moment.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Tum Hi Ho crooner expressed his gratitude in an overwhelming response after he made an unexpected reunion with the British-American Sitar maestro, Anoushka Shankar, at a packed Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

In a message, Singh wrote, “Thank you, @anoushkashankarofficial for having me on stage last night in Kolkata.”

He continued, “I've always adored your music it listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time.”

The O Maahi hitmake concluded, “Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note. Special Thanks to @bickramghoshofficial”

Notably, at his infectious live performance, Singh and Anoushka delivered a beautiful rendition of Maya Bhora Raati, which was originally sung by HIROK and Kriti Kashyap in 2022.

This surprise performance came nearly two weeks after Arijit Singh shocked his fans by announcing his retirement.

Singh wrote on his social media at that time, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

He announced that would no longer perform as a playback singer for films, marking the end of a major chapter in his career.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first
Shahid Kapoor shares stance on Sandeep Reddy's 'Kabir Singh, Animal' crossover
Shahid Kapoor shares stance on Sandeep Reddy's 'Kabir Singh, Animal' crossover
Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post
Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post
Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission
Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission
Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release
Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release
Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates
Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates
Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch
Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2
Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2

Popular News

What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know

What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know
2 hours ago
What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?

What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?
4 hours ago
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report

King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
3 hours ago