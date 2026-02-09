Arijit Singh pens heartfelt note after his first surprise return since retirement

Making a surprise return after retirement, Arijit Singh wrote an emotional note, thanking fans and reflecting on the moment.
Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Tum Hi Ho crooner expressed his gratitude in an overwhelming response after he made an unexpected reunion with the British-American Sitar maestro, Anoushka Shankar, at a packed Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
In a message, Singh wrote, “Thank you, @anoushkashankarofficial for having me on stage last night in Kolkata.”
He continued, “I've always adored your music it listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time.”
The O Maahi hitmake concluded, “Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note. Special Thanks to @bickramghoshofficial”
Notably, at his infectious live performance, Singh and Anoushka delivered a beautiful rendition of Maya Bhora Raati, which was originally sung by HIROK and Kriti Kashyap in 2022.
This surprise performance came nearly two weeks after Arijit Singh shocked his fans by announcing his retirement.
Singh wrote on his social media at that time, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."
He announced that would no longer perform as a playback singer for films, marking the end of a major chapter in his career.