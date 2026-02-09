Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan opened up about their relationship, revealing who said “I love you” first and playfully debating who would survive a zombie apocalypse.
While conversing with Vogue, the Jab We Met starlet disclosed her love story with the Agent Vinod star, “Who said ‘I love you’ first? It might've been me.”
Chiming in, Saif shared, “It might've been you... no, no!”
Kareena aka Bebo stated, “He just doesn't want to embarrass me. So, it might've been me.”
During the conversation, they also shared that they would survive a zombie apocalypse as Saif referred to his 2013 film Go Goa Gone, saying, “I did a movie on zombie apocalypses. So it would be me. But I'll help you and the family, of course.”
Kareena replied, “I would hope so, Saif.” while Saif mentioned, “Of course, I'm there.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, the couple also revealed who is the designated ‘order for the table’ person between the two.
“My wife is a food expert in various cuisines. And I'm always jealous of what she orders. So I usually leave the ordering to her.”
Kareena agreed and added, “Yeah, we always end up eating what I order.”
On the career front, Saif will next share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, whereas Kareena is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra.