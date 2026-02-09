News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Shahid Kapoor shares stance on Sandeep Reddy's 'Kabir Singh, Animal' crossover

The 'Jab We Met' star reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new possible project

Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his personal thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming multiverse of Kabir Singh and Animal

The popular Indian actor, who played Kabir Singh in Sandeep’s one of the big frontrunners, has finally shared his thoughts about the director’s new possible collaboration.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Kapoor revealed why it hasn’t happened yet and if there’s a possibility in the future.

"When Animal was being made, actually, Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya (it couldn’t happen). Toh unke mann mein ye thought tha. But wo ho nahi paaya," the Jab We Met actor noted.

He continued, "(Wo dono characters unke hain, wo duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo man mein aayega karne ke liye, wo karenge. (Both those characters belong to him; that world is his. So whatever he feels like doing with them, he’ll do."

Previously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared on the Game Changers podcast that he did not wish to get into a zone of 'cameo desperacy.'

Kabir Singh premiered on June 21, 2019, and Ranbir Kapoor-starring Animal was a global hit in theatres on December 1, 2023. 

