Saba Qamar on freedom of speech: 'Painful to see people holding back out of fear'

Saba Qamar Zaman recently shed light on freedom of speech, calling it a basic right for all.
The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 10, and penned a though-provoking idea, saying, “Freedom of speech is a basic right, and everyone deserves the comfort of expressing their thoughts openly.”
Qamar then expressed disappointment, saying, “It's unfortunate that, at times, we still feel limited in what we can say or do.”
According to the Manto actress, it's painful to see people holding back out of fear or restriction.
In the end, the Kamli star wrote, “I truly hope we move toward a society where every voice can be heard with respect and without fear.”
Her post comes a week after the actress was seen hailing Aahin Babar Shaikh, a new comer, from her latest drama Muamma.
The Sar-e-Rah actress on her social media wrote, "It was his first project, yet he carried himself with such confidence and dedication."
She added, "He is a brilliant actor, focused, hardworking, and deeply passionate about his craft. Watching him on set prepared, committed,and sharp with his lines made it clear that he has a long journey ahead and a very bright Future."
It’s worth mentioning here that Saba Qamar starrer Muamma airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM on Hum TV.