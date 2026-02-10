Saba Qamar claps back at 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Javeria Abbasi's criticism 

News
Saba Qamar is giving a befitting response to Javeria Abbasi after she publicly humiliated her. 

In a recent podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt, the popular Pakistani actress, who is currently starring in the most-watched television series Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, criticised the Baaghi actress.  

Qamar landed in controversy when she was asked to permanently move to Karachi, Pakistan, to which she instantly said, "Astaghfirullah." 

This remark by the Hindi Medium actress sparked outrage among fans and also led Abbasi to support her city’s grace with dignity. 

In her interview with Ahmed Ali Butt in Excuse Me, the 53-year-old actress and model said Qamar should revisit what she said and acknowledge her worth, as this city has given her real recognition.  

Now, the Cheekh actress responded to Javeria's criticism while defending her previous remarks.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Qamar explained, "Astaghfirullah means I seek forgiveness from Allah, something many people may not fully understand." 

In another slide, she went on, "Freedom of speech is a basic right, and everyone deserves the comfort of expressing their thoughts openly. It’s unfortunate that, at times, we still feel limited in what we can say or do. It’s painful to see people holding back out of fear or restriction. I truly hope we move toward a society where every voice can be heard with respect and without fear." 

As Saba Qamar's remarks gained popularity on social media, several netizens rushed to their X accounts to defend the artist while many continued to criticize her. 

Javeria Abbasi has also not responded to her explanation.  

