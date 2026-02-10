Ranbir Kapoor yet to sign 'Dhoom 4' as script remains unfinished

Ranbir Kapoor has not yet signed Dhoom 4, as the script for the much-anticipated action entertainer is still being finalized.
As per Bollywood Hungama, a source shared that the Rockstar actor have not signed the film amid the reports of Ranbir playing the main antagonist in Dhoom 4 has been doing the rounds.
A source said that Ranbir is just an “idea” at the moment, adding that “Yash Raj doesn’t have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for thirteen years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released.”
The tipster went on to say, “Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script. He isn’t venturing into his banner’s most prestigious franchise until absolutely certain about the script…Not after War 2 and Mardaani 3.”
“Right now he’s focussing entirely on Sanjay Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a colossal disaster. He will only tread with utmost caution on that front,” the source mentioned.
To note, the Dhoom franchise was started with Dhoom in 2004.
It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen and Esha Deol with John Abraham playing the antagonist thief.
This was followed by Dhoom 2 (2006), which saw Hrithik Roshan play the antagonist.
The third film in the franchise, Dhoom 3 (2013), had Aamir Khan playing twin antagonists.