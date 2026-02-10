News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Ranbir Kapoor yet to sign 'Dhoom 4' as script remains unfinished

The 'Rockstar' actor have not signed the film amid the reports of he's playing the main antagonist in 'Dhoom 4'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranbir Kapoor yet to sign Dhoom 4 as script remains unfinished
Ranbir Kapoor yet to sign 'Dhoom 4' as script remains unfinished

Ranbir Kapoor has not yet signed Dhoom 4, as the script for the much-anticipated action entertainer is still being finalized.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source shared that the Rockstar actor have not signed the film amid the reports of Ranbir playing the main antagonist in Dhoom 4 has been doing the rounds.

A source said that Ranbir is just an “idea” at the moment, adding that “Yash Raj doesn’t have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for thirteen years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released.”

The tipster went on to say, “Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script. He isn’t venturing into his banner’s most prestigious franchise until absolutely certain about the script…Not after War 2 and Mardaani 3.”

“Right now he’s focussing entirely on Sanjay Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a colossal disaster. He will only tread with utmost caution on that front,” the source mentioned.

To note, the Dhoom franchise was started with Dhoom in 2004.

It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen and Esha Deol with John Abraham playing the antagonist thief.

This was followed by Dhoom 2 (2006), which saw Hrithik Roshan play the antagonist.

The third film in the franchise, Dhoom 3 (2013), had Aamir Khan playing twin antagonists.

Saba Qamar claps back at 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Javeria Abbasi's criticism
Saba Qamar claps back at 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Javeria Abbasi's criticism
Saba Qamar on freedom of speech: 'Painful to see people holding back out of fear'
Saba Qamar on freedom of speech: 'Painful to see people holding back out of fear'
Sonu Sood extends helping hand to struggling Rajpal Yadav
Sonu Sood extends helping hand to struggling Rajpal Yadav
Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’
Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’
Madhuri Dixit opens up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Devdas’
Madhuri Dixit opens up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Devdas’
Rani Mukerji spills the tea on working with Bollywood’s famous Khan trio
Rani Mukerji spills the tea on working with Bollywood’s famous Khan trio
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s sharp dialogues light up ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mai’ trailer
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s sharp dialogues light up ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mai’ trailer
Arijit Singh pens heartfelt note after his first surprise return since retirement
Arijit Singh pens heartfelt note after his first surprise return since retirement
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first
Shahid Kapoor shares stance on Sandeep Reddy's 'Kabir Singh, Animal' crossover
Shahid Kapoor shares stance on Sandeep Reddy's 'Kabir Singh, Animal' crossover
Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision

Popular News

Ben Ogden ends 50-year US cross-country medal drought with silver

Ben Ogden ends 50-year US cross-country medal drought with silver

4 minutes ago
ChatGPT introduces ads for Free and Go subscription tiers users

ChatGPT introduces ads for Free and Go subscription tiers users

an hour ago
UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country

UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
2 hours ago