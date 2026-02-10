News
  • By Hania Jamil
Ranveer Singh calls out Excel over trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan in 'Don 3'

The 'Padmaavat' actor has claimed that Excel Entertainment only reapproached him after 'Dhurandhar' success

  By Hania Jamil
Ranveer Singh calls out Excel over trying to replace him with Hrithik Roshan in 'Don 3'

Ranveer Singh has slammed Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism after stepping away from Don 3.

Following the Gully Boy actor's exit from the highly anticipated project, Variety India reported that the entertainment agency has demanded compensation from Ranveer.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, after the fallout there were two meetings behind closed doors which included some of the most influential figures in the film industry.

In the first meeting, several senior producers discussed the circumstances surrounding Ranveer's exit and what it means for producers when a film collapses at advanced stages.

Meanwhile, the second meeting, involving Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ramesh Taurani, and Kumar Taurani, discussed Ranveer's position.

A source noted, "Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material."

"Ranveer also pointed out that Farhan was never open to feedback on the script and had issues incorporating certain subplots. He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar, to capitalise on his momentum," added the tipster.

Moreover, Don 3's future is still undecided as after Ranveer Singh's exit, it was reported that Farhan Akhtar planned to put the film on hold.

