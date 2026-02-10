Usman Mukhtar shares Saba Qamar predicted ‘Pamaal’ success from start

Usman Mukhtar has revealed that while much of the Pamaal team was unsure about the project’s fate, co-star Saba Qamar was confident from day one.
While conversing at pannel discussion, the Anaa star shared that the rest of the team weren’t too sure about the success of Pamaal.
Mukhtar stated, “Okay, I'll do it. I didn't understand the script, but I was like, it's not bad, I'll do it. And I didn't think it would honestly be that bad.”
He went on to say, “Saba, on the other hand, on the set, she would always say, I'm telling you, this is going to be a hit. I said, how do you know? She's like, I just have a feeling. And even Khizar and everybody on set, they're like, you're just saying it to make us feel better.”
The Jafaa starlet shared, “And we didn't know, like when we saw it on screen and the reaction of the people is very... It's very impactful. Right from the first episode, I think.”
To note, Pamaal’s story revolves around Malika (Saba Qamar), a talented writer who marries Raza, a man she believes to be her ideal partner.
However, the marriage disclosed Raza's (Usman Mukhatar) aggressive and emotionally controlling nature, forcing Malika to navigate a path toward self-reliance and identity.
Notably, the drama became a massive success, earning acclaim for highlighting women’s strength and its distinctive storytelling, with the lead character narrating her own journey..