  • By Hania Jamil
Ranveer Singh in danger after Rohit Shetty's firing incident? Security on high-alert

  • By Hania Jamil
Ranveer Singh has beefed up security after he received a threatening WhatsApp voice message demanding several crores.

As per the local reports, the sender claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Dhurandhar actor to alert the Mumbai Police.

Police sources said additional personnel, along with private security guards, have been deployed around Ranveer's residence as a precautionary measure, while technical teams trace the origin of the voice note.

The threat surfaced days after a late-night firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

At least five rounds were fired at the nine-storey building, with one bullet shattering the glass façade of a gym on the first floor. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still probing whether the two incidents are linked, as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier claimed responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence through a social media post, followed by an audio message allegedly released by a gangster identifying himself as Arju Bishnoi.

