  • By Salima Bhutto
'Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser gets official release date

'Mummy 4' will feature the return of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

The makers of Mummy 4 have announced exciting news regarding the highly anticipated movie.

Universal Pictures has announced a release date for the fourth installation, which will mark the return of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

The studio confirmed the news by sharing an article rolled out by Deadline to its Instagram Story on Tuesday night, February 10.

It also posted a photo collage of images of Fraser and Weisz from the original 1999 film.

In November 2025, the Whale actor previously teased that the new sequel will fulfill the dream he's had for the Mummy franchise for more than two decades.

At that time, he told the Associated Press, "The one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I've been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want."

It’s worth mentioning here that the duo will reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O'Connell.

Moreover, Fraser will also serve as an executive producer on the new Mummy film with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helming.

The Mummy universe began with The Mummy in 1999 starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

The due reprised their role in its 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns.

Fraser then returned for 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

In the threequel, Weisz was replaced by Maria Bello.

