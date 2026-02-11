News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Entertainment

Kanye West suffers major setback after Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance

Kanye West biggest struggle revealed in shocking revelations amid Kim Kardashian's new romance

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kanye West suffers major setback after Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance
Kanye West suffers major setback after Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance

Kanye West is dealing with one major obstacle amid ex-wife Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton.

The Heartless hitmaker - who was married to Kim for almost eight years is reportedly facing a tour ban in the United States.

As per the inside sources, the decision of the tour ban against the Praise God crooner has been made by the two companies, Live Nation and AEG that control the live music.

"You can’t tour around them," the insider told Rob Shuter, adding, "They control the venues, the promotion, the infrastructure. If both say no, that’s it."

Highlighting that Kanye has not toured since 2016, the source claimed, "It’s not that he doesn’t want to tour."

The tipster revealed that "He’s not being allowed to" and it is "costing him millions—tens of millions."

Despite Kanye’s team floating the ideas of touring outside the US, sources explained it will be complicated without his home country's support.

"The blacklist follows you," an exec told Rob.

This update came over the heels of the SKIMS founder's PDA with the F1 driver at 2026 Superbowl LX earlier this week.

Nick Jonas opens up on turning pop hit into soulful Gospel performance
Nick Jonas opens up on turning pop hit into soulful Gospel performance
'Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser gets official release date
'Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser gets official release date
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance
Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert
Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert
Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch
Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch
Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut
Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win
Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year
Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year

Popular News

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
22 minutes ago
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash

Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
an hour ago
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
3 hours ago