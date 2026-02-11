Kanye West suffers major setback after Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance

Kanye West is dealing with one major obstacle amid ex-wife Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton.
The Heartless hitmaker - who was married to Kim for almost eight years is reportedly facing a tour ban in the United States.
As per the inside sources, the decision of the tour ban against the Praise God crooner has been made by the two companies, Live Nation and AEG that control the live music.
"You can’t tour around them," the insider told Rob Shuter, adding, "They control the venues, the promotion, the infrastructure. If both say no, that’s it."
Highlighting that Kanye has not toured since 2016, the source claimed, "It’s not that he doesn’t want to tour."
The tipster revealed that "He’s not being allowed to" and it is "costing him millions—tens of millions."
Despite Kanye’s team floating the ideas of touring outside the US, sources explained it will be complicated without his home country's support.
"The blacklist follows you," an exec told Rob.
This update came over the heels of the SKIMS founder's PDA with the F1 driver at 2026 Superbowl LX earlier this week.