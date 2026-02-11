Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause

Prince William concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia by spotlighting a cause close to his heart.
On the third and final day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Prince of Wales, who arrived in the country on February 9, spent time in a historic region AlUla to learn about the conservation efforts in the desert kingdom.
In AlUla, William visited the Sharaan Nature Reserve to meet rangers leading vital conservation efforts.
A longtime champion of wildlife guardians, he supports their work through Tusk, the Earthshot Prize and his United for Wildlife coalition.
During the visit, the future king of Britain learned about tree-planting efforts, the region’s fragile ecosystem, and rangers’ programs to reintroduce gazelles, Arabian oryx, and the critically endangered Arabian leopard while restoring acacia woodlands.
The prince was expected to join in and help some young Saudis with the final stage of painting for the building’s renovation.
Prince William marked his visit to Saudi Arabia on behalf of the U.K. government in his role as heir, amid headlines back home about the latest Jeffrey Epstein-related DOJ files.
Later, Prince William along with Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, would join artists who have been working on a project with the educational and cultural body.