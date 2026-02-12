Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid 

Rafael Nadal has shared his brutally honest opinion on Novak Djokovic’s bid for the 25th major title after Australian Open.
According to Tennis 365, tennis legend who watched historic Australian Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic called formal rival’s longevity “admirable” as he opened about his chances of winning 25th Grand Slam.
Djokovic and Nadal formed what was arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of men’s tennis, having contested 60 matches, a men’s Open Era record, between 2006 and 2024.
During an appearance at a charity golf tournament at the Club de Campo in Madrid, Nadal was asked about Djokovic’s bid for a 25th major.
“It’s done; I don’t think we need to analyse tennis based on who wins. He had an opportunity in Melbourne, and at this stage of his career, to be honest, he doesn’t have that many left, and I think what he’s achieving is admirable,” said the former world No 1.
The 14-time Roland Garros champion also spoke about being a fan of tennis since his retirement.
“It feels calmer and without any strange feelings because my time here ended the way it was meant to. I extended my career longer than I ever imagined, and now I’m completely happy to see my colleagues succeed, and in a way, I also enjoy their success,” the 39-year-old added.
Djokovic holds the record for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles in tennis history, having secured his 24th and most recent major at the 2023 US Open.