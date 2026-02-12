Why did Russian authorities restrict access to Telegram across country?

In a significant development, Russian authorities started limiting access to Telegram, one of the country’s most popular social media apps, in an effort to push the nation towards its own tightly controlled alternatives to foreign tech platforms.
On Tuesday, the government stated it was limiting access to Telegram for the “protection of Russian citizens,” accusing the app of refusing to inhibit content authorities consider “criminal and terrorist.”
Russia’s telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor released a statement, which read, “Personal data is not protected, and there are no effective measures to counter fraud or the use of the messaging service for criminal and terrorist purposes.”
Telegram rejected that claim, stating that it proactively combats the harmful use of its platform.
As per the Russian state news agency TASS, telegram faces fines of nearly 64 million rubles ($828,000) for allegedly denying to restrict prohibited content from the app.
As Russia implemented measures against Telegram, users across Russia reported widespread disruptions.
Following the action, Telegram’s Russian-born founder Pavel Durov stated that Russia’s attempt to restrict Telegram would fail, writing that “Telegram stands for freedom of speech and privacy, no matter the pressure. Russia is restricting access to Telegram in an attempt to force its citizens to switch to a state-controlled app built for surveillance and political censorship.”
“Eight years ago, Iran tried the same strategy – and failed. It banned Telegram on made-up pretexts, trying to force people onto a state-run alternative,” Durov added.
Russia has encouraged users to switch to Max, an app that allows users to message each other, transfer money and make audio and video calls.
Notably, the action comes after Roskomnadzor announced in August 2025 that it would partially limit calls on Telegram and WhatsApp messaging services, accusing the services involvement in fraud, extortion, and sabotage and terrorist activities.