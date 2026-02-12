Apple to once again postpone launch of revamped Siri: Report

Apple has long-been promising an enhanced, and cutting-edge, artificial intelligence (AI)-centric Siri since it first launched Apple Intelligence in 2024, and it is once again delayed revamped Siri’s launch.
Since then, the company has been continuously pushing back the release of the highly-anticipated revamped Siri.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, users will likely have to wait even longer.
While the latest Siri was likely to release with the forthcoming iOS 26.4 update in March, now, the changes are likely to launch more slowly over time, reportedly delaying several features until the May iOS update, or even until the release of iOS 27 in September.
Apparently, the Cupertino-based tech giant ran into trouble when experimenting with the software, showing the release date to be pushed back further.
The updates are likely to make the longtime digital assistant more similar to the LLM chatbots that have swept the tech world; however, rather than launching a ChatGPT or Claude app on your iPhone or MacBook, you would be able to speak with Siri that will be powered by Google Gemini.