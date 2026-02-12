News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton beams in first outing after Prince William suffers shocking blow

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes first solo public appearance after Prince William suffers majors setback

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton beams in first outing after Prince William suffers shocking blow
Kate Middleton beams in first outing after Prince William suffers shocking blow

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales stepped out in public for the first time after Prince William's project suffered huge blow.

On Thursday, February 12, Kate paid a solo visit to the Castle Hill Academy in London to highlight Children's Mental Health Week. 

Kate visited the academy as the Patron of Place2Be to highlight her commitment to early intervention and the creation of nurturing, supportive environments for young people.

As per the photos shared on Kensington Palace's official account Kate could be seen spending time and taking part in activities with the young children.

This appearance of Catherine came after the anti-anarchist group issued a press release against William's environmental project Earthshot Prize in the UK's Charity Commission.

Prince Harry fights back tears as he joins British families in US for emotional cause
Prince Harry fights back tears as he joins British families in US for emotional cause
King Charles shares emotional message after William lands in Epstein controversy
King Charles shares emotional message after William lands in Epstein controversy
Prince William rep issues first statement on Earthshot’s rare ink with Epstein
Prince William rep issues first statement on Earthshot’s rare ink with Epstein
Prince William dream project lands in trouble over indirect link with Epstein
Prince William dream project lands in trouble over indirect link with Epstein
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe
King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack
King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note
King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note
Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates
Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

Popular News

Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?

Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?
9 minutes ago
Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession

Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession
19 minutes ago
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges

Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
2 hours ago