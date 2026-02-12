Kate Middleton beams in first outing after Prince William suffers shocking blow

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales stepped out in public for the first time after Prince William's project suffered huge blow.
On Thursday, February 12, Kate paid a solo visit to the Castle Hill Academy in London to highlight Children's Mental Health Week.
Kate visited the academy as the Patron of Place2Be to highlight her commitment to early intervention and the creation of nurturing, supportive environments for young people.
As per the photos shared on Kensington Palace's official account Kate could be seen spending time and taking part in activities with the young children.
This appearance of Catherine came after the anti-anarchist group issued a press release against William's environmental project Earthshot Prize in the UK's Charity Commission.