Princess Kate breaks silence after Prince William's disturbing Epstein links

Princess Kate has made her first solo appearance, linked to a cause close to her heart, after her husband, Prince William, faced a shocking blow associated with Jeffrey Epstein.
The Princess of Wales marked Children's Mental Health Week with a sweet outing, which showed her interacting with children in fun activities.
Kate visited the Castle Hill Academy in London on Thursday, February 12, as the patron of Place2Be to underscore her commitment to supportive environments for young people.
Following the outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account posted a carousel of clicks, featuring a beaming Kate.
The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note penned by Kate, which read, "This year's Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week is about the importance of belonging. It can be easy to overlook the importance of the things that matter most; love, care and time spent together. Belonging and connection is so important, and is a fundamental part of early childhood development.
"As Patron of Place2Be, I am incredibly proud of the work they do to support families and communities to nurture children and young people," the princess noted.
The outing came after Prince William landed in hot water amid his project's indirect link with the disgraced financier.
One of the donors of William's environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, has been exposed in the freshly released documents of the notorious Epstein files.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the CEO of a Dubai-based multibillion-dollar company, DP World, has been named in Epstein files.
On Wednesday, February 11, the anti-monarchy group, Republic, announced that they have reported the Earthshot Prize to the Charity Commission.
In the newly released email, which dates back to April 2009, the convicted paedophile had asked Sulayem, "Where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video."
On their website, the anti-monarchist group wrote that Sulayem is the "founding partner" of William's dream project and donated at least $1.3 million to the organisation.