  • By Fatima Nadeem
Aberdeen basks in sun for first time in 21 days

The sun disappeared from the skies over Aberdeen on January 21

Aberdeen basks in sunlight for the first time in 21 days, ending the city's longest sunless period since 1957.

People in Aberdeen saw sunlight late Thursday afternoon with the Met Office officially recording 30 minutes of sun in the Dyce area by 4:00 pm.

However, despite this brief sunny break, a yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across Scotland overnight.

The beginning of 2026 saw heavy snow in northeast Scotland, followed by almost continuous rain.

In January alone, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire received over 277mm of rainfall, around four times the usual amount for the month.

While the rain and snow are expected to move south early Friday, temperatures will drop sharply to 3-6C below normal.

This will lead to ice on untreated surfaces and dangerous road conditions in some places.

As temperatures are expected to drop significantly, the UK's Health Security Agency has issued yellow warnings for cold weather in norther England and the Midlands from 06:00 GMT Friday to 08:00 Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities are cautioning that the cold weather could cause some health and social care issues such as higher demand for medical services and increased risks for vulnerable people.

However, temperatures are expected to return to near-normal levels across most of the UK by Tuesday.

