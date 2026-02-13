News
  By Hania Jamil
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe

The American superstar Chloe Kim failed to secure her third straight Olympic gold

Choi Gaon, a South Korean athlete, has secured a gold medal in the women's halfpipe snowboard at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, leaving behind her mentor and idol, Chloe Kim.

On Thursday, February 12, South Korea secured their first gold medal, and the 17-year-old snatched the honour after taking a nasty fall.

Choi scored 90.25 points in the final held at Livigno Snow Park, quashing the American star's hope for a historic third straight gold, with Kim bagging the silver medal with 88 points.

While Mitsuki Ono of Japan claimed bronze with 85 points.

Choi is the first Olympic gold medal for South Korea in a snow event. The country had silver medals and was one bronze medal away in snowboarding prior to Thursday.

The teenager also became the youngest women's halfpipe gold medallist, breaking Chloe's previous record, set at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, by seven months.

Kim, whose parents emigrated to the US from South Korea, had always encouraged the young snowboarder and now has handed the Olympic title to the teenager.

Following the Silver honour, the 25-year-old noted, "It's all about passing the touch, so there's no one else I would have rather stood next to on the podium than her. I'm so proud of her and I'm so excited to see what she does next."

Chloe's chances in the final looked in danger when she slammed into the incline of the halfpipe and slid to the middle of the course, where she remained for several minutes.

After being attended to by medical staff, she rode off the course without any help.

Reacting to her rank, Choi said, "This feels surreal. I can't believe my first Olympic medal is gold."

Chloe Kim and Choi Gaon's close bond:

Early in Choi's career, when she was injured during overseas training, Kim reportedly helped with translation at the hospital, shared meals with her and offered advice on recovery and life on tour.

Kim's family later helped Choi connect with coach Ben Wisner, the former snowboard and freestyle ski director at Mammoth Mountain in California, who has guided Choi now to Olympic gold.

