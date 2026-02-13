News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince William makes generous move after being dragged in Epstein scandal

The Prince of Wales spreads joy with 'kind gesture' after Earthshot Prize hit with controversy

Prince William showcased his generosity in a heartfelt move amid Earthshot Prize controversy.

On Thursday, February 12, The Prince of Wales' environmental project was reported by Republicans in UK's Charity Commission after one of the donor's links with Jeffrey Epstein made the headlines earlier this week.

Just hours after William's Earthshot Prize landed in deep trouble, he donated a whopping amount to a sheep farmer, Sam Stables for his fundraising campaign for a charity, We are Farming Mids.

William made Sam feeling over the moon by reportedly donating him £5,000, while also outstripping his fundraising goals by more than three times for a rural mental health charity.

The sheep farmer - who is also a tenant of the Duchy of Cornwall is walking 142 miles from the Herefordshire town Ross-on-Wye to raise funds for the charity for which William serves as the patron. 

As per the comment section of Sam's Instagram post, The Prince donated him  £5,000, and encouraged him to "keep going".

"Keep going, Sam! You're doing an amazing job! Thinking of you, W," he wrote.

Sam revealed the William's move left him "over the moon" as he noted, "I've just had some incredible news. I'm just walking out of Brill, and everything in Brill seems to be brill, because I've just heard the news that Prince William's kindly donated £5000 to the walk, which is absolutely incredible."

Prince William has been serving as the patron of We Are Farming Minds since March 2025.

