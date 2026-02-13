LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has once again added his name to the chapters of NBA history books with golden letters.
The 41-year-old, who is in his 23rd season, has become the oldest player to mark a triple-double.
During the Lakers vs the Dallas Mavericks game, LeBron scored 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the squad to a 124-104 win against the Mavericks.
Thursday's triple-double was LeBron's first of the season. He finished the last season with 10.
LeBron broke the record held for the past 22 years by Karl Malone, who recorded his final triple-double for the Lakers when he was 40 years and 127 days old.
Following the record, the NBA star noted, "I guess I'm more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I'm at, at the later stage of my journey. You definitely take it in a little bit more."
He is fifth on the NBA's all-time regular-season triple-doubles list with 123, trailing behind Russell Westbrook (207), Nikola Jokic (184), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).