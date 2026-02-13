News
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks were up against Thursday, with LeBron James' squad leading with a 124-104 score

  • By Hania Jamil
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has once again added his name to the chapters of NBA history books with golden letters.

The 41-year-old, who is in his 23rd season, has become the oldest player to mark a triple-double.

During the Lakers vs the Dallas Mavericks game, LeBron scored 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the squad to a 124-104 win against the Mavericks.

Thursday's triple-double was LeBron's first of the season. He finished the last season with 10.

LeBron broke the record held for the past 22 years by Karl Malone, who recorded his final triple-double for the Lakers when he was 40 years and 127 days old.

Following the record, the NBA star noted, "I guess I'm more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I'm at, at the later stage of my journey. You definitely take it in a little bit more."

He is fifth on the NBA's all-time regular-season triple-doubles list with 123, trailing behind Russell Westbrook (207), Nikola Jokic (184), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest
Olympics ice dance: Chock, Bates snag ‘bittersweet’ silver in major upset
Olympics ice dance: Chock, Bates snag ‘bittersweet’ silver in major upset
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open citing fatigue
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open citing fatigue
Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months
Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months

Popular News

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
5 hours ago
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’

Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
49 minutes ago
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
2 hours ago