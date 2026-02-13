Alia Bhatt reveals how 'Don’t Be Shy' stands out with female gaze

News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Alia Bhatt revealed that her upcoming film Don’t Be Shy is told through the female gaze, explaining how it offers a fresh perspective and sets itself apart from conventional storytelling.

During the event Amazon Prime Video held the inaugural Prime Video Presents: International Originals showcase in London on Thursday, the Student Of The Year, who attended the event virtually, opened up about her upcoming film, Don’t Be Shy, which is set to release on the platform later this year.

“We just are naturally driven towards fabulous women and fabulous characters that are women, that happen to be women. But there are also a lot of cool male characters in the film that I'm also very excited about. An interesting new gaze for the two boys that are in the film,” Alia said.

Sharing further details of her film, the Alpha star added, “It's got the classic feeling of a holiday film, the classic feeling of a summer film, like it's got a lot of those classic tones, but it's in a new voice.”

Alia went on to say, “It's got a new energy to it, and that's Sreeti's, the director's energy and her new sort of take on it, and I feel that there's something there which the audience is in for a surprise for.”

Don’t Be Shy is produced under the banner of Alia and her sister Shaheen's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

