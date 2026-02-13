Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai

News
  • By Hania Jamil
  • By Hania Jamil
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has made his first public appearance days after the firing incident outside his Juhu residence.

The director was spotted at Mumbai airport with his son, Ishaan Shetty, accompanied by a notable number of security personnel. 

Videos from the airport showed Rohit sharing a warm hug with his son, who studies at the Central Film School in London, before the latter headed inside, and the director watched Ishaan until he walked into the airport.

For the unversed, a firing incident was reported outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence in Mumbai on February 1, between around 12:30 am and 1:00 am, triggering concern across the film industry. 

The five accused involved in the shooting case have reportedly been slapped with MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) as they were produced before the special court.

Following the disturbing incident, Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice message demanding several crores on February 10, with the sender claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for Golmaal 5 and will also direct a biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with John Abraham in the lead role. 

