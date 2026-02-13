News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'

Saba Qamar is currently starring in psychological suspense drama ‘Muamma’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: Be prepared
Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'

Saba Qamar Zaman recently dropped a bombshell cryptic warning which she shared with her fans and followers.

Asking them to be prepared, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Friday, February 13, and penned a message, “Be prepared to accept a wondrous opportunity in the days ahead!”

This post comes three days after she slammed Javeria Abbasi and gave her a befitting response after she publicly humiliated her.

Saba Qamar is currently starring in psychological suspense drama ‘Muamma’
Saba Qamar is currently starring in psychological suspense drama ‘Muamma’

In a recent podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress criticised the Baaghi star, saying that Qamar should revisit what she said and acknowledge her worth, as Karachi has given her real recognition.

Just after the 53-year-old actress’ interview, Cheekh actress indirectly responded via social media post, "Freedom of speech is a basic right, and everyone deserves the comfort of expressing their thoughts openly."

For Qamar, it’s unfortunate that, at times we still feel limited in what we can say or do.

She added, “It’s painful to see people holding back out of fear or restriction. I truly hope we move toward a society where every voice can be heard with respect and without fear."

For the unversed, Saba Qamar, a few months ago, sparked a massive backlash when she expressed a strong disinclination toward living in Karachi.

She explained that she only visits Karachi for work and prefers to return home to Lahore or Islamabad immediately after.

Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases
Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai
Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt reveals how 'Don’t Be Shy' stands out with female gaze
Alia Bhatt reveals how 'Don’t Be Shy' stands out with female gaze
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim

Popular News

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
16 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
3 hours ago
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

5 hours ago