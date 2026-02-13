Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'

Saba Qamar Zaman recently dropped a bombshell cryptic warning which she shared with her fans and followers.
Asking them to be prepared, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Friday, February 13, and penned a message, “Be prepared to accept a wondrous opportunity in the days ahead!”
This post comes three days after she slammed Javeria Abbasi and gave her a befitting response after she publicly humiliated her.
In a recent podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress criticised the Baaghi star, saying that Qamar should revisit what she said and acknowledge her worth, as Karachi has given her real recognition.
Just after the 53-year-old actress’ interview, Cheekh actress indirectly responded via social media post, "Freedom of speech is a basic right, and everyone deserves the comfort of expressing their thoughts openly."
For Qamar, it’s unfortunate that, at times we still feel limited in what we can say or do.
She added, “It’s painful to see people holding back out of fear or restriction. I truly hope we move toward a society where every voice can be heard with respect and without fear."
For the unversed, Saba Qamar, a few months ago, sparked a massive backlash when she expressed a strong disinclination toward living in Karachi.
She explained that she only visits Karachi for work and prefers to return home to Lahore or Islamabad immediately after.