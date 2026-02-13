Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin

Ushna Shah marked her birthday with a sweet celebration, cutting her cake alongside husband Hamza Amin in an intimate and joyful moment.
On Friday, the Aye Ishq-e-Junoon star celebrated her 32nd birthday in lowkey and intimate celebrations at her home with husband.
In a shared, Shah can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her husband in a cozy setting of her home.
On her special day, Sonya Hussain also took to Instagram's story section to share a sweet message for the Habs starlet.
Sharing a cute video collage, Hussain penned the note, “To my bff, Happy Birthday my paaluuu! You're truly one of a kind, and I'm so lucky to have you in my life. Love you to bits.”
Usama Khan also wishes his Ghair co-star, Shah, on her birthday with a photo from their time together working on the drama.
In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dost.”
Friends and colleagues including Kinza Hashmi, Yashma Gill, Zoya Nasir, and Areeba Habib also shared tributes and playful clips celebrating her special day.
To note, Ushna Shah married Pakistani-Austrian professional golfer Hamza Amin on February 26, 2023, in a star-studded outdoor ceremony in Karachi.
The duo, said to have met through Anurag Kashyap, dated for around a year before getting engaged in December 2022 and wed two months later.