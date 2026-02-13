News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases

Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘O' Romeo’ releases in cinema today

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shahid Kapoors wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O Romeo’ releases
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases

Mira Kapoor gushed over husband Shahid Kapoor as his highly anticipated movie, O' Romeo has just released today.

Calling him publicly Destiny’s child, 31-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram and penned a sweet warm note for her 44-year-old actor.

Along with a picture of the two, the mother of two began her post with “My ROMEO.”

Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘O Romeo’ releases in cinema today


"When he asks “main hoon ki hoon nahi?”, remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi," the socialite penned.

She continued, “The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends.”

Mrs. Kapoor, who got married to the Jab We Met actor at the age of 21, went on to say, “Because what holds you is the light.

“Destiny’s child. It’s time to shine.”

She concluded the post, writing, “Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you.”

In the end, she also reminded her fans and followers that her husband’s much awaited movie has been released in theatres.

Mira Kapoor’s post comes amid the release of her husband’s new movie.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, O' Romeo also Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal.

O' Romeo was released in theatres on 13 February 2026.

Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'
Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'
Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai
Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt reveals how 'Don’t Be Shy' stands out with female gaze
Alia Bhatt reveals how 'Don’t Be Shy' stands out with female gaze
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Rajpal Yadav makes partial payment in ongoing cheque bounce dispute
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day
Must-watch Bollywood romance films to enjoy with your partner this Valentine's Day
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Shah Rukh Khan gets big shout from 'Mardaani 3' director: ‘No one better’
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Varun Dhawan recalls Salman Khan’s support during 'Border 2' trolls
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' undergoes major changes ahead of release
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Ananya Panday heaps praises on Deepika Padukone, applauds career choices
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim
Talha Anjum shares intimate details of ring exchange with Zoiea Karim

Popular News

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
16 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
3 hours ago
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

5 hours ago