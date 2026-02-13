Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases

Mira Kapoor gushed over husband Shahid Kapoor as his highly anticipated movie, O' Romeo has just released today.
Calling him publicly Destiny’s child, 31-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram and penned a sweet warm note for her 44-year-old actor.
Along with a picture of the two, the mother of two began her post with “My ROMEO.”
"When he asks “main hoon ki hoon nahi?”, remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi," the socialite penned.
She continued, “The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends.”
Mrs. Kapoor, who got married to the Jab We Met actor at the age of 21, went on to say, “Because what holds you is the light.
“Destiny’s child. It’s time to shine.”
She concluded the post, writing, “Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you.”
In the end, she also reminded her fans and followers that her husband’s much awaited movie has been released in theatres.
Mira Kapoor’s post comes amid the release of her husband’s new movie.
Apart from Shahid Kapoor, O' Romeo also Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal.
O' Romeo was released in theatres on 13 February 2026.