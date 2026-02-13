Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar reunite on dance floor amid growing marriage buzz 

News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar set the dance floor on fire as wedding chatter intensifies.   

On Friday, February 13, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Galaxy Lollywood, posted a video clip featuring the prominent Pakistani actress and the Ghalat Fehmi singer.

In the viral footage, Hania and Asim are seen dancing on the floor together, which appears to be a wedding stage.

However, the detail that garnered the attention of fans was the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress's dress, as she was dressed up as a bride and wearing a floral gajra in her wrists.

While Asim was sporting a black shalwar kameez.

As the video clip went viral on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement as they began speculate that this video was taken during one of their wedding functions.

One fan noticed, "As happy as this girl is, I swear, prayers come out from the heart. May Allah keep smiling, and may His life always be filled with happiness. There is something different in his smile, which makes my heart happy to see. May Allah protect us from evil eyes and keep us happy always. Amen."

"It's called made for each other," another chimed in.

While a third said, "Marriage on Friday."

For those unaware, the couple has been making headlines due to their possible wedding in Ramadan this year.

Multiple media reports have speculated that Asim and Hania, since they rekindled their romance last year, are set to take their relationship to the next level.

As of now, the couple has not confirmed or addressed these marriage speculations. 

