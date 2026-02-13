King Charles breaks silence on claims he paid Andrew to 'silence' Virginia Giuffre

Palace sources have shut down shocking new report suggesting that King Charles helped Andrew in "silencing" his late victim, Virginia Giuffre.
King Charles - who is already paying the price of his disgraced brother's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, found himself embroiled in yet another shocking controversy after The Sun dropped a bombshell report on Thursday, February 12.
As per the aforementioned outlet, £12million settlement paid to Virginia came from as a "loan" from the Royal Family members at the time as they believed Andrew was innocent and did not sexually assault the late victim.
"As far as anyone knows he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed," claimed the insider.
"The money from the royal family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened," they added.
However, just a day after the report was emerged, palace sources have strongly debunked the claim that King Charles contributed £1.5 million to the total amount paid to Virginia in 2022.
This update came amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing police investigation after latest batch of Epstein files exposed how he leaked UK's trade information to the late sex offender in 2010, when the royal was a government envoy.