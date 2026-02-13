News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements

Here are a few game revelations and biggest announcements from State Of Play February 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements

PlayStation has released its first State of Play of the new year a week after the first Nintendo Direct of 2026.

The 60-minute plus event brought significant updates to games, and more across storied franchises.

Here are a few biggest announcements of PS5 State of Play games:

Kena: Scars Of Kosmora

Ember Lab started off this State of Play with the release of Kena: Scars of Kosmora, a follow-up to 2021's Bridge of Spirits.

The trailer provided a glimpse into raw gameplay, with fierce battle and traversal specifically featured. Scars of Kosmora will be available to enjoy on PS5 and PC in 2026.

Ghost Of Yotei Legends

The first expansion to 2025's Ghost of Yotei came next, with the latest look at its four-player co-op gameplay and demonic variants of the standard game’s Yotei Six.

The DLC is slated to launch on March 10 as a free installation for owners of the game.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

State of Play event confirmed the Death Stranding 2's PC port, with upscaling and frame generation, DualSense support, and more. The PC version is set to release on March 19.

Loop

Loop is a co-op action roguelite game, which includes a group of four to select missions depending on a multi-branching grid called the Probability Map.

Pragmata

Capcom Pragmata’s trailer has been released, showing off some of the derelict city we saw way back in the game's first trailer in 2020.

Previously, Pragmata was confirmed to release on April 24, but a playable demo is accessible now for all the gaming enthusiasts.

Alongside the games releasing on PlayStation 5, the State of Play event also confirmed a slew of new games coming to PlayStation Plus.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release on February 17, while Tekken Dark Resurrection will be available from March.

Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating: How it works
2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating: How it works
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest

Popular News

CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January

CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January

2 minutes ago
Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

25 minutes ago
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach

Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
42 minutes ago