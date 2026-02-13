PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements

PlayStation has released its first State of Play of the new year a week after the first Nintendo Direct of 2026.
The 60-minute plus event brought significant updates to games, and more across storied franchises.
Here are a few biggest announcements of PS5 State of Play games:
Kena: Scars Of Kosmora
Ember Lab started off this State of Play with the release of Kena: Scars of Kosmora, a follow-up to 2021's Bridge of Spirits.
The trailer provided a glimpse into raw gameplay, with fierce battle and traversal specifically featured. Scars of Kosmora will be available to enjoy on PS5 and PC in 2026.
Ghost Of Yotei Legends
The first expansion to 2025's Ghost of Yotei came next, with the latest look at its four-player co-op gameplay and demonic variants of the standard game’s Yotei Six.
The DLC is slated to launch on March 10 as a free installation for owners of the game.
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
State of Play event confirmed the Death Stranding 2's PC port, with upscaling and frame generation, DualSense support, and more. The PC version is set to release on March 19.
Loop
Loop is a co-op action roguelite game, which includes a group of four to select missions depending on a multi-branching grid called the Probability Map.
Pragmata
Capcom Pragmata’s trailer has been released, showing off some of the derelict city we saw way back in the game's first trailer in 2020.
Previously, Pragmata was confirmed to release on April 24, but a playable demo is accessible now for all the gaming enthusiasts.
Alongside the games releasing on PlayStation 5, the State of Play event also confirmed a slew of new games coming to PlayStation Plus.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release on February 17, while Tekken Dark Resurrection will be available from March.