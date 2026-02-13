Princess Diana brother receives special gift honoring late Queen: ‘hope you enjoy’

Princess Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer offered a peak into a special surprise he received days before late Queen's 100th birthday.
The 9th Earl of Spencers - who is not in connection with Royal Family showed his fans a gift honouring Queen Elizabeth II with a heartfelt note.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, February 12, Charles shared a photo of Queen's new biography titled, Fashioning The Crown (A Story of Power, Conflict and Culture), sent to Diana's brother by the author, Justine Picardie.
Alongside the biography - which is set to publish on February 24, 2026, Justine penned a note, "Hope you enjoy the new book and looking forward to seeing you and Cat at the literary festival."