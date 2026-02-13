Apple Vision Pro receives new native YouTube app

YouTube has officially released its dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro.
When Apple released its first headset, the Alphabet-owned YouTube opted for a web-based approach rather than developing a dedicated app, directing viewers to use Safari to access content.
Until now, users who wanted to watch YouTube on the headset were unable to use some great features such as offline downloads, making it less useful for travel or offline viewing.
YouTube’s latest announcement comes as a great surprise for all the Apple headset users, enabling them to enjoy their favourite content, including all YouTube Shorts and standard videos, on a bigger virtual screen with an immersive visual experience.
Standout features include a Spatial tab, allowing users to discover spatial videos, such as 3D, VR180, and 360-degree formats.
For consumers using the recently launched Apple Vision Pro models equipped with the M5 chip, the app supports 8K playback, marking a significant upgrade.
Moreover, users can now easily engage with the new visionOS app using some gesture controls like resizing windows and more.
Availability
YouTube’s recently introduced app is currently accessible in the visionOS App Store and is compatible with both the M2 and M5 chip models.