News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Apple Vision Pro receives new native YouTube app

YouTube’s new app is currently accessible in the visionOS App Store and is compatible with both the M2 and M5 chip models

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
 
Apple Vision Pro receives new native YouTube app
Apple Vision Pro receives new native YouTube app

YouTube has officially released its dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro.

When Apple released its first headset, the Alphabet-owned YouTube opted for a web-based approach rather than developing a dedicated app, directing viewers to use Safari to access content.

Until now, users who wanted to watch YouTube on the headset were unable to use some great features such as offline downloads, making it less useful for travel or offline viewing.

YouTube’s latest announcement comes as a great surprise for all the Apple headset users, enabling them to enjoy their favourite content, including all YouTube Shorts and standard videos, on a bigger virtual screen with an immersive visual experience.

Standout features include a Spatial tab, allowing users to discover spatial videos, such as 3D, VR180, and 360-degree formats.

For consumers using the recently launched Apple Vision Pro models equipped with the M5 chip, the app supports 8K playback, marking a significant upgrade.

Moreover, users can now easily engage with the new visionOS app using some gesture controls like resizing windows and more.

Availability

YouTube’s recently introduced app is currently accessible in the visionOS App Store and is compatible with both the M2 and M5 chip models.

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
Apple to once again postpone launch of revamped Siri: Report
Apple to once again postpone launch of revamped Siri: Report
Why did Russian authorities restrict access to Telegram across country?
Why did Russian authorities restrict access to Telegram across country?
Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 with THESE significant upgrades
Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 with THESE significant upgrades
TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed
TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed
YouTube introduces AI playlist generator for Premium users
YouTube introduces AI playlist generator for Premium users
Elon Musk now aims to establish AI satellite factory on moon
Elon Musk now aims to establish AI satellite factory on moon
Facebook brings set of AI-powered features for GenZ’s
Facebook brings set of AI-powered features for GenZ’s
5 must-have WhatsApp Business features to boost your small venture this festive season
5 must-have WhatsApp Business features to boost your small venture this festive season
Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign
Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign
Discord announces age verification feature for improved security
Discord announces age verification feature for improved security
ChatGPT introduces ads for Free and Go subscription tiers users
ChatGPT introduces ads for Free and Go subscription tiers users

Popular News

CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January

CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January

4 minutes ago
Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

28 minutes ago
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach

Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
45 minutes ago