Hrithik Roshan reacts to taking over Ranveer Singh's role in 'Don 3' 

Hrithik Roshan has finally opened up on replacing Ranveer Singh's lead role in Farhan Akhtar's new film, Don 3.
The two actors have been in constant speculation for their potential characters in the highly anticipated movie.
However, several of the fans were confused, since no one from the team had issued an official statement.
Now, Hrithik released a statement to the press on Friday, February 13, stating that he has "never been approached" for the role in Don 3.
His statement reads, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken on an entire life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."
The War 2 actor told ANI, "It is not true, Hrithik was not approached to star in Don 3 after Ranveer came on board."
For those unaware, in August 2023, Farhan released an announcement video revealing that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of his franchise.
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had played the role in earlier Hindi versions, with Prabhas and Ajith Kumar playing the role in Telugu and Tamil.