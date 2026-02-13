Princess Anne continues enjoying Milan trip as King Charles faces new drama 

Princess Anne has continued enjoying the Milan trip after King Charles got dragged into Andrew's drama.
On Friday, February 13, the British Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share the joyful update on Her Royal Highness’s state visit to attend the ongoing Winter Olympics.
"The Princess Royal has been in Milan for the @MilanoCortina2026 Winter Olympics," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
His Majesty’s office continued sharing, "As President of @TeamGB, Her Royal Highness watched events including Curling and Snowboarding, and presented medals for the Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final."
Palace also released exclusive snaps of the Princess Royal, fulfilling her duties as the President of Team GB while watching events, including Curling and Snowboarding.
This update came after King Charles was accused of aiding Andrew to "silence" his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
According to The Sun, the 77-year-old monarch personally contributed around $2 million of a $16 million loan to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, before publicly stripping off his remaining titles in October last year.
It is believed that King Charles has helped his younger brother against Virginia Giuffre.
For those unaware, His Majesty has shown his full support recently to the London police to investigate Andrew after the United States Department of Justice released a million-dollar report against deceased child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Apart from his disassociation with his disgraced sibling, King Charles is still facing harsh media scrutiny.