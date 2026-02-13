Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach

Igor Tudor has agreed a deal to become Tottenham interim head coach until the end of the season.
He replaces Thomas Frank who was dismissed earlier in the week.
Tottenham considered other candidates including former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and former RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose before appointing Tudor.
Tudor, a former Croatian international player has been unemployed since leaving Juventus in October after the team went eight matches without a win.
As per BBC Sports, the club wanted a temporary manager ready to lead the team when the players returned to training on Monday.
He has managed nine different football clubs across five countries but he has never stayed more than three years at any one club.
His only managerial achievement so far is winning the Croation Cup with Hajduk Split in 2013 and also helped Udinese avoid relegation from Serie A in 2018.
Tudor might be considered for a permanent role as Tottenham manager if he performs well as interim coach.
However, former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose US national team contract ends after the World Cup and Roberto De Zerbi, who recently left french club Marseillie are also being considered as potential candidates.