News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach

Igor Tudor has managed nine different football clubs across five countries

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach

Igor Tudor has agreed a deal to become Tottenham interim head coach until the end of the season.

He replaces Thomas Frank who was dismissed earlier in the week.

Tottenham considered other candidates including former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and former RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose before appointing Tudor.

Tudor, a former Croatian international player has been unemployed since leaving Juventus in October after the team went eight matches without a win.

As per BBC Sports, the club wanted a temporary manager ready to lead the team when the players returned to training on Monday.

He has managed nine different football clubs across five countries but he has never stayed more than three years at any one club.

His only managerial achievement so far is winning the Croation Cup with Hajduk Split in 2013 and also helped Udinese avoid relegation from Serie A in 2018.

Tudor might be considered for a permanent role as Tottenham manager if he performs well as interim coach.

However, former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose US national team contract ends after the World Cup and Roberto De Zerbi, who recently left french club Marseillie are also being considered as potential candidates.

PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements
2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating: How it works
2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating: How it works
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘colonised’ comment sparks backlash from PM Keir Starmer
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest
Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest

Popular News

CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January

CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January

5 minutes ago
Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

28 minutes ago
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach

Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
45 minutes ago