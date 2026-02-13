News
  By Fatima Nadeem
Angel Reese makes major career move

Angel Reese is making a notable comeback to the team Rose for the final part of the Unrivalled season.

She will play in the last three regular-season games, beginning with Rose's matchup against Hive BC on February 20.

Reese who also competes in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, led the league in rebounds averaging 12.2 per game and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Reports revealed that her high-profile return to Rose could also influence ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement discussions in the WNBA.

WNBA star is rejoining a Rose team that retains several key players from last season's championship roster, including finals MVP Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Lexie Hull.

On the other hand, Reese is starting a new career opportunity outside of basketball as she has joined the cast of Netflix show The Hunting Wives.

She will play a character named Trainer Barbie in the murder mystery series.

The Chicago Sky star recently invested money into the skincare brand Topicals, a Black-led skincare brand helping the company raise a total of $22.6 million.

Reese also made history by becoming the first active professional athlete to feature on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway last year.

