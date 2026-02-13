News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Sturla Holm Lægreid wins second Olympic bronze amid cheating confession

Norwegian biathlete, Sturla Holm Lægreid who made cheating admission wins another medal at Winter Olympics

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sturla Holm Lægreid wins second Olympic bronze amid cheating confession
Sturla Holm Lægreid wins second Olympic bronze amid cheating confession 

Sturla Holm Lægreid continue his competitive streak at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning a second bronze medal on Friday, February 13 at the Milan-Cortina Games.

This achievement came just days after he made headlines worldwide by revealing that he had cheated on his girlfriend immediately after winning his first bronze medal.

The Norwegian biathlete earned third place in the men's 10km sprint, finishing just 0.2 seconds ahead of France's Emilien Jacqulin to claim another spot on the podium.

However, his achievements have been largely overshadowed by his personal revelations that he cheated on his girlfriend and shared his intention to try to repair the relationship.

"I have tried not to be affected by it. I am satisfied with what I have achieved today despite the conditions," Lægreid said after Friday's race, according to Norway's TV 2 and translated into English via Google Translate.

He did not disclose the identity of the person involved in his recent confession but he confirmed that he informed her about his cheating just last week.

Lægreid later apologized for his earlier remarks, expressing regret that his personal confession drew attention away from fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn's gold medal in the 20km biathlon race.

Angel Reese makes major career move
Angel Reese makes major career move
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements
2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating: How it works
2026 Winter Olympics men's figure skating: How it works
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
LeBron James sets new NBA record during Dallas Mavericks clash
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Winter Olympics 2026: South Korean teen beats Chloe Kim in women's halfpipe
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Max Verstappen slams F1's new cars ahead of 2026 season
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Is Crimson Desert better alternative to The Elder Scrolls VI?
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Will Anthony Joshua fight again? Eddie Hearn sparks curiosity
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Thomas Partey, ex-Arsenal player faces two new rape charges
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid
Nadal downplays Novak Djokovic’s 25th major hopes after Australian Open bid

Popular News

Britney Spears breaks cover after selling ownership share of music catalog

Britney Spears breaks cover after selling ownership share of music catalog
2 hours ago
Beyoncé debuts new hair transformation with body-hugging ensemble

Beyoncé debuts new hair transformation with body-hugging ensemble

54 minutes ago
Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri reunite in Buenos Aires after Super Bowl

Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri reunite in Buenos Aires after Super Bowl
4 hours ago