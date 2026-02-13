Sturla Holm Lægreid wins second Olympic bronze amid cheating confession 

Sturla Holm Lægreid continue his competitive streak at the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning a second bronze medal on Friday, February 13 at the Milan-Cortina Games.
This achievement came just days after he made headlines worldwide by revealing that he had cheated on his girlfriend immediately after winning his first bronze medal.
The Norwegian biathlete earned third place in the men's 10km sprint, finishing just 0.2 seconds ahead of France's Emilien Jacqulin to claim another spot on the podium.
However, his achievements have been largely overshadowed by his personal revelations that he cheated on his girlfriend and shared his intention to try to repair the relationship.
"I have tried not to be affected by it. I am satisfied with what I have achieved today despite the conditions," Lægreid said after Friday's race, according to Norway's TV 2 and translated into English via Google Translate.
He did not disclose the identity of the person involved in his recent confession but he confirmed that he informed her about his cheating just last week.
Lægreid later apologized for his earlier remarks, expressing regret that his personal confession drew attention away from fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn's gold medal in the 20km biathlon race.