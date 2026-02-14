Rihanna sneaks backstage to celebrate A$AP Rocky after surprise NYFW show

Rihanna was every bit the proud partner as she snuck backstage to congratulate A$AP Rocky following his surprise AWGE runway show at New York Fashion Week.
The Diamond singer attended the Praise The Lord singer's third fashion show for his creative collective, AWGE, during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2026.
For this appearance on Rocky's "home turf" in New York City, Rihanna wore a black leather coat featuring a dramatic fur collar.
She was seated front row at the event to support her partner's latest "Ready-to-Wear" collection.
Notably, the AWGE show marked A$AP Rocky’s third runway presentation for his creative agency and his first major show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Rihanna surprised her beau, A$AP Rocky playfully responded on a question if he was married to Rihanna.
During his appearance on the February 4 episode of Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s Celebrity Substitute series, the Sundress singer cleverly dodged a question about his relationship with the Work Work Work crooner.
On the show, featuring public school students questioning celebrities, a child put Rocky on the spot by asking if he and Rihanna were married.
"That’s an interesting question that you asked," A$AP Rocky replied, before asking the child if he’d rather Rihanna take his place.
"You want Rihanna, huh?" Rocky said, adding "Well you got me. You got me today."
Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna made their relationship official in November 2020, and the couple welcomed three children: sons RZA Athelston, 3½, and Riot Rose, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish, 5 months.