Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis

Queen Camilla met a "very special visitor" at her home as Royal Family continues to reel with never-ending Andrew crisis.
On Thursday, February 13, Royal Family's official instagram account released a video featuring Her Majesty's reunion with Freddy - a dog in training for medical detection.
The delightful Instagram reel was accompanied by a caption detailing about Queen's association with Freddy.
"Medical Detection Dog in-training, Freddy, showed off his royal etiquette and public access training during a meeting with The Queen at Clarence House," read the caption.
It continued, "Her Majesty named Freddy, in 2024, to celebrate more than 10 years as Patron of the charity. Since then, Freddy has been working hard on his development towards become a fully qualified Medical Alert Assistance Dog."
"The charity’s Medical Alert Assistance Dogs support individuals with complex health conditions who have limited awareness of an impending life-threatening medical event," it added.
"Using their amazing sense of smell, dogs can be trained to identify minute odour changes emitted prior to an emergency and alert the person to take preventative action," it concluded.
This update came just a day after King Charles found himself at the centre of a shocking controversy linked with Andrew's settlement with his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
As per a bombshell report by The Sun on Wednesday, February 12, the monarch contributed to the € 12 million paid to "silence" Virginia - who had accused Andrew of raping her when she was under 17.
However, inside sources close to the monarch denied the claims confirming that Charles did not contribute any amount to get rid of the late victim of sex trafficking.