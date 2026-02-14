News
Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Chris Paul as he announces retirement

Chris Paul, who ranks No. 2 all-time in the NBA for assists and steals, has announced he is stepping away from the game.

According to NBA, 12-time NBA All-Star point guard, announced his retirement on Friday in a social media post after the 40-year-old American was released by the Toronto Raptors.

In a post on Instagram, Paul wrote in part, “This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball. As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol!”

“But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an “NBA player” is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life,” he added.

Following the news, the Golden State Warriors released a video of Steph Curry.

Curry, “C.P., just wanted to say congratulations man. An unbelievable career. 21 amazing years. A lot of battles against you. A great year playing with you. Enjoy retirement… Beyond well deserved.”

Paul spent one season with Curry on the Warriors (2023-24). He had averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range in 58 games.

