  By Javeria Ahmed
Jessica Alba ends marriage to Cash Warren, alimony agreement made public

Jessica Alba has finalized her divorce from Cash Warren, with details emerging about their alimony arrangement despite the couple not having a prenup.

According to PEOPLE, court filings submitted by Warren on February 13 showed that the couple will not exchange spousal support.

The divorce is uncontested, with Warren seeking the court’s final sign-off.

Alba, 44, and Warren shared daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, as well as son Hayes Alba, 8.

In January 2025, the Fantastic Four actress and Honest Company co-founder took the matter to the court as she filed for divorce from Warren in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage.

They parted their ways in 2024.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and married in 2008.

Despite their divorce, they maintain a strong co-parenting relationship, with Alba recently praising Warren’s parenting in an Instagram Father’s Day tribute.

"Happy Father’s Day, @cash_warren,” she wrote in text over the first photo on her Instagram Stories.

Alba noted, “Our babies couldn’t have a better dad — warm, kind, present, always knowing just what to say."

She added, "I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them. Making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock."

Notably, Alba has been enjoying her budding romance with Danny Ramirez since July 2025.

They sparked romance rumors during a joint trip to Cancún and several sightings, including a dinner date.

